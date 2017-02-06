Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

  • ACV makes bank on yen fluctuations

    ACV makes bank on yen fluctuations

    Airports Corporation of Vietnam (AVC) recorded VND2.049 trillion ($90.4 million) of after-tax profit in the fourth quarter of 2016, mostly thanks to the depreciation of the Japanese Yen.

  • Decree on horse, dog racing, int'l football betting released

    Decree on horse, dog racing, int'l football betting released

    ​The Government has recently issued Decree 06/2017/ND-CP on horse, dog racing and international football betting.

  • Toyota reign showing cracks

    Toyota reign showing cracks

    Though the Toyota Vios model still ranked first in terms of sales in 2016, other Toyota cars that topped the charts in 2015 were bumped down and some disappeared from the top 10 best selling cars in Vietnam in 2016.

Highlight

Corporate

ACV makes bank on yen fluctuations
20:00 05/02/2017 ACV makes bank on yen fluctuations

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (AVC) recorded VND2.049 trillion ($90.4 million) of after-tax profit in the fourth quarter of 2016, mostly thanks to the depreciation of the Japanese Yen.

Investing

Binh Phuoc eyes investors
11:49 04/02/2017 Binh Phuoc eyes investors

The southern province of Binh Phuoc is seeking investors to inject more capital into its 13 industrial parks and spur industrialisation, the People’s Committee said.

Tech

Viettel, Phu Tho to build a smart city
11:52 04/02/2017 Viettel, Phu Tho to build a smart city

Northern Phu Tho Province and telecom group Viettel on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a smart city in the region in the 2017-20 period.

Property

Realty market outlook gloomy
11:46 04/02/2017 Realty market outlook gloomy

Problems in planning and large gaps between land prices and incomes will pose challenges for the property market over the next few years, experts said.

Money

Gold prices leap after Lunar New Year
20:07 05/02/2017 Gold prices leap after Lunar New Year

After Tet holiday, the domestic price of gold experienced sharp increase in line with global trends.

Province

Bình Thuận wants floating solar power plant
08:33 03/02/2017 Bình Thuận wants floating solar power plant

The People’s Committee in southern Binh Thuan Province has given its approval in principle to the Da Nhim-Ham Thuan-Da Mi Joint Stock Company for a project on Da Mi Lake.

Travel

A challenging waterfall awaits discovery
13:15 04/02/2017 A challenging waterfall awaits discovery

We understand where the Seven-Storey Waterfalls gets its name from as soon as we see it.

Leisure

VN girl and boy bands poised to rule 2017
19:13 04/02/2017 VN girl and boy bands poised to rule 2017

After a year of taking the industry by storm, three pop bands in HCM City have become new music icons for young audiences.

Society

State-owned car fleet to be cut in half
12:04 04/02/2017 State-owned car fleet to be cut in half

The Ministry of Finance will propose to the Government that the number of State-owned cars are cut by 30 to 50% by 2020.

Sports

Behind the spotlight
13:10 04/02/2017 Behind the spotlight

Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh and powerlifter Le Van Cong received a hero’s welcome home from fans and words of praise from the public after making history as Vietnam’s first Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists, respectively. However, there still remain unfulfilled promises ahead of them with their families as well as cherished dreams which have yet to be realised.

World News

At least 9 killed in Indonesia boat accident
19:00 04/02/2017 At least 9 killed in Indonesia boat accident

JAKARTA: At least nine people have been killed and one is still missing after a fishing boat capsized in eastern Indonesia, an official said Saturday (Feb 4).

Your Consultant

Decree on horse, dog racing, int'l football betting released
19:22 04/02/2017 Decree on horse, dog racing, int'l football betting released

​The Government has recently issued Decree 06/2017/ND-CP on horse, dog racing and international football betting.