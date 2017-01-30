Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

As reported by newswire dantri.vn, Coca-Cola Vietnam has just announced that it would more than double its investment in the Coca-Cola project in Hanoi to $580 million.
As Vietnam ignites the entrepreneurial spirit in its young generation, the country is ushering in a new era of ground-breaking innovations and youthful zeal for business success. Minh Trang and Nam Phuong report.
In order to attract more foreign investment, many Vietnamese localities are going above and beyond the central government’s investment incentives. And their ideas seem to be working. Thanh Thu reports.
As reported by newspaper Vietnamnet, the Ministry of Finance has just asked booking sites that allow tourists to book hotel rooms in Vietnam to calculate and pay their value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT).
As reported by newswire dantri.vn, Coca-Cola Vietnam has just announced that it would more than double its investment in the Coca-Cola project in Hanoi to $580 million.
DETROIT: General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.
Experts said the legality of coastal condotels should be clarified since the product had recently emerged an investment trend in Viet Nam’s realty market.
Emerging markets are expected to experience great volatility and challenges in 2017, and their banking systems will likely be at the forefront of these difficulties. Yet, as State Bank of Vietnam Deputy Governor Nguyen Thi Hong tells VIR’s Hong Dung, things are brighter than they sound, given her great belief in local credit institutions and their development in 2017.
Kon Tum People’s Committee has approved in principle the development of a factory producing beverages extracted from sim fruit (rose myrtle) in the province’s Kon Plong District.
Vietnam will pilot granting electronic visas for foreign citizens from 40 countries worldwide as from February 1, 2017, the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security announced at a press conference in Hanoi on January 25.
2017 is the year of the rooster in the Vietnamese traditional zodiac. VIR’s Bich Ngoc analyses what that means for people and how the rooster is important in Vietnam’s life and culture.
Overseas Vietnamese across the globe have hosted a wide range of activities to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
MELBOURNE: Serena Williams reigned supreme in tennis's great sibling rivalry, edging an emotion-charged clash with sister Venus to claim her seventh Australian Open on Saturday and a record 23rd grand slam title in the professional era.
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 27) played down talk that he might quickly lift sanctions on Russia, as he stepped onto the global stage alongside Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May.
To keep up with the times, even the bedrocks of society must adapt to stay relevant – which is why the newly updated Penal Code should give hope to new-generation businesses. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer managing partner Tony Foster, and associate Nguyen Viet, explain what the business community has to look forward to in the new law.