Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

    Vietnam Railways revenue in continuous decrease

    Vietnam Railways (VNR), the state-owned enterprise operating and maintaining Vietnam’s entire railway network, reported an 11.2 per cent decrease in revenue in 2016.

    Vinalines gradually finding feet

    After years of continuous losses, Vietnam's largest state-owned shipping company Vinalines recorded a consolidated profit reaching the break-even point in 2016, amid the global shipping sector’s extreme difficulties.

    Government tightens conditions on gaming machines

    Starting from February 15, 2017, gaming machines used in facilities currently open to foreigners in Vietnam have to meet more stringent conditions.

Highlight

Corporate

Siemens Healthineers brings cutting-edge ultrasound system to Vietnam
13:48 09/01/2017 Siemens Healthineers brings cutting-edge ultrasound system to Vietnam

Siemens Healthineers, part of German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG, just introduced state-of-the art ultrasound system ACUSON NX2TM in the Vietnamese market at the first national ultrasound conference which was held at Hue Central Hospital last weekend.

Investing

European companies growing hot for Vietnam
10:30 07/01/2017 European companies growing hot for Vietnam

More European enterprises are becoming keen on the Vietnamese food and beverage industry in anticipation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Tech

Robots show their 'personality' at CES tech show
09:38 09/01/2017 Robots show their 'personality' at CES tech show

LAS VEGAS: Professor Einstein rolls his eyes, sticks out his tongue, and can give a simple explanation of the theory of relativity. With his lifelike rubbery "skin" and bushy mustache, he can almost make you forget he's a robot.

Property

City property market hotbed shifts from south to east
08:56 09/01/2017 City property market hotbed shifts from south to east

The focus of development for HCM City’s property market shifted from the south to the east last year, experts said.

Money

Vietnamese dong continues its four-day rise against USD
10:48 07/01/2017 Vietnamese dong continues its four-day rise against USD

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) continued to decrease the reference US$/VND exchange rate yesterday by 5 dong to touch VND22,154 per $1dollar.

Province

Thua Thien-Hue province targets 12% rise in exports
09:42 09/01/2017 Thua Thien-Hue province targets 12% rise in exports

The central province of Thua Thien-Hue aims to earn US$800 million from exports in 2017, a year-on-year increase of 11.58 per cent.

Travel

Hue Temple of Literature
08:45 09/01/2017 Hue Temple of Literature

In Hue, the old capital of Vietnam, the Temple of Literature (so-called Van Mieu Hue or Van Thanh) majestically lies on the bank of Perfume River, to the west of the Citadel, just 1km from prestigious Linh Mu pagoda.

Leisure

Girl group's first-ever show set for a major stage
10:23 06/01/2017 Girl group’s first-ever show set for a major stage

The Con Gái all-girl music band will perform their first live show, Điều Ngọt Ngào (Sweet Things), this Sunday at Hà Nội Opera House.

Society

Vietnam's colourful markets
09:51 09/01/2017 Vietnam’s colourful markets

No one can count how many markets there are in Vietnam but many agree that they are the vivid reflection of the Vietnamese culture. Markets vary by regions. It is their uniqueness that inspires tourists, a report by The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Sports

Messi to the rescue, but Barca lose ground on Madrid
13:00 09/01/2017 Messi to the rescue, but Barca lose ground on Madrid

MADRID: Barcelona's poor start to 2017 continued as they lost further ground on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga despite a sensational last minute Lionel Messi free-kick salvaging a 1-1 draw at Villarreal on Sunday.

World News

Londoners face travel chaos as Underground workers strike
14:00 09/01/2017 Londoners face travel chaos as Underground workers strike

LONDON: London Underground staff have launched a 24-hour strike that threatens to make for a painful Monday commute in the British capital, after talks broke down in a long-running dispute over job losses.

Your Consultant

New regulations on electronic games for foreigners
12:09 06/01/2017 New regulations on electronic games for foreigners

The Government has issued Decree 175/2016/ND-CP (Decree 175) to amend and supplement some articles of Decree 86/2013/ND-CP, dated July 29, 2013 on business in prize-winning electronic games for foreigners.