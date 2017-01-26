Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

Highlight

Corporate

14:00 25/01/2017 Microsoft victory in overseas data privacy case stands

SAN FRANCISCO: A federal appeals court on Tuesday (Jan 24) reaffirmed Microsoft's legal right to refuse a US government order to hand over data stored overseas in a case with important privacy implications.

Investing

18:40 26/01/2017 Some experts urge Ha Tinh to facilitate Thach Khe iron mine project

At a conference in Hanoi on January 22, a number of experts in geology and natural resources and environment said there is no reason the local authorities should not greenlight restarting the Thach Khe iron mine project.

Tech

11:11 25/01/2017 Repair work on disrupted submarine optic cables completed

Repair work on the Asia-America Gateway (AAG)  and Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) submarine fiber optic cable lines has been  basically completed, said a representative from the Ministry of Information and Communications.  

Property

14:00 24/01/2017 Luxury units entice developers

Despite an expected oversupply in 2017, high-end and luxury apartment development in Ho Chi Minh City is still on the rise.

Money

12:01 25/01/2017 European stocks brush off Brexit court ruling

LONDON: Most European stock markets edged out gains on Tuesday (Jan 24) as traders brushed aside a Brexit court ruling seen as making little difference to Britain's timetable for leaving the EU.

Province

10:20 25/01/2017 Kon Tum green lights beverage factory

Kon Tum People’s Committee has approved in principle the development of a factory producing beverages extracted from sim fruit (rose myrtle) in the province’s Kon Plong District.

Travel

12:23 25/01/2017 Northwestern culture, native flowers to be showcased at event in Sapa

Between January 30 and February 12, namely January 3 to January 16 of the lunar New Year, the Fansipan Legend will hold the “khen-hoa” festival and northwestern culture showcase in Sapa, Lao Cai.

Leisure

10:55 25/01/2017 Same same but… Tet food reflects different lifestyles

The three main regions of Viet Nam are characterized by different climate and soil conditions that result in different traditions and customs, and some of these have to do with which traditional dishes are favoured and how they are prepared when Tet, the Lunar New Year, is celebrated.

Society

10:49 25/01/2017 Higher court upholds 30-year jail term for former bank executive

Ho Chi Minh City People’s High Court on January 24 upheld the lower court’s 30-year imprisonment sentence given to former Chairman of the Vietnam Construction Bank (VNCB) Board of Directors Pham Cong Danh.

Sports

14:00 25/01/2017 Cavani, Di Maria fire PSG into League Cup final

PARIS: Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria propelled holders Paris Saint-Germain into a fourth straight French League Cup final with both scoring twice in a 4-1 victory at Bordeaux on Tuesday (Jan 24).

World News

16:00 25/01/2017 Oil-dependent US states sliding into recession: S&P

WASHINGTON: Crashing oil prices in recent years have helped send crude-producing US states into recession, and they are unlikely to recover significantly even if prices recover, Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday (Jan 24).

Your Consultant

10:39 25/01/2017 VN franchise rules under pressure to change

At the end of the 1990s, franchise was still a strange concept to most people in Viet Nam.