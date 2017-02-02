Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

As soon as Deca.vn and Lingo.vn closed, Shopee.vn and aeoneshop.com were launched. There is no lack of vibrancy in Vietnam's e-commerce arena.
The globalisation whirlwind has been blowing through the modern world and affecting people’s lives in a variety of ways. Vietnamese villages with their own localised cultures are showing excellent resistance to this trend, yet have demonstrated the ability to be creatively acquisitive. Associate Professor in social sciences and humanities at the Hanoi National University Dr. Nguyen Tuan Anh delves into the issue.
The years of every store closing during Tet are long past, with a brave few expatriates keeping their doors open for the community in aid of a prosperous Tet holiday.
On January 29, the Dai Nam racecourse started operation at the Dai Nam tourism zone in Hiep An commune, Thu Dau Mot city in Binh Duong province.
Vietnamese smartphone brands have been struggling to cement their positions in the market dominated by strong foreign brands with both high-end and mid-range products.
2016 was a successful year for the real estate market. However, with the fast growth of the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, real estate developers are being forced to diversify products and apply more advanced technologies to anticipate the market of 2017. Bich Ngoc reports.
As one of the first developers of the Vietnamese stock market 20 years ago, State Securities Commission chairman Vu Bang has seen plenty of ups and downs in the market. He talked about his experiences with VIR’s Huu Hoe as the 2017 lunar New Year approaches.
Quang Nam province has approved the Ha Lam-Cho Duoc Industry-Trade-Service Complex on 83.5ha in Thang Binh district.
Bai Tu Long Bay in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh is described as a secret heaven as it is less known than its sister Ha Long Bay, which is compared a glamorous beauty queen surrounded by flowers.
MELBOURNE: Roger Federer defied age and his Grand Slam nemesis Rafael Nadal to win a record 18th Grand Slam title in a thrilling, five-set final at the Australian Open on Sunday (Jan 29).
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday (Jan 29) slammed the restrictions on immigration imposed by US President Donald Trump, saying it was "not justified" to target people based on their background or religion.
To keep up with the times, even the bedrocks of society must adapt to stay relevant – which is why the newly updated Penal Code should give hope to new-generation businesses. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer managing partner Tony Foster, and associate Nguyen Viet, explain what the business community has to look forward to in the new law.