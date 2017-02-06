Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (AVC) recorded VND2.049 trillion ($90.4 million) of after-tax profit in the fourth quarter of 2016, mostly thanks to the depreciation of the Japanese Yen.
The Government has recently issued Decree 06/2017/ND-CP on horse, dog racing and international football betting.
Though the Toyota Vios model still ranked first in terms of sales in 2016, other Toyota cars that topped the charts in 2015 were bumped down and some disappeared from the top 10 best selling cars in Vietnam in 2016.
The southern province of Binh Phuoc is seeking investors to inject more capital into its 13 industrial parks and spur industrialisation, the People’s Committee said.
Northern Phu Tho Province and telecom group Viettel on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a smart city in the region in the 2017-20 period.
Problems in planning and large gaps between land prices and incomes will pose challenges for the property market over the next few years, experts said.
After Tet holiday, the domestic price of gold experienced sharp increase in line with global trends.
The People’s Committee in southern Binh Thuan Province has given its approval in principle to the Da Nhim-Ham Thuan-Da Mi Joint Stock Company for a project on Da Mi Lake.
We understand where the Seven-Storey Waterfalls gets its name from as soon as we see it.
After a year of taking the industry by storm, three pop bands in HCM City have become new music icons for young audiences.
The Ministry of Finance will propose to the Government that the number of State-owned cars are cut by 30 to 50% by 2020.
Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh and powerlifter Le Van Cong received a hero’s welcome home from fans and words of praise from the public after making history as Vietnam’s first Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists, respectively. However, there still remain unfulfilled promises ahead of them with their families as well as cherished dreams which have yet to be realised.
JAKARTA: At least nine people have been killed and one is still missing after a fishing boat capsized in eastern Indonesia, an official said Saturday (Feb 4).
