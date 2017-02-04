Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

  • Toyota reign showing cracks

    Toyota reign showing cracks

    Though the Toyota Vios model still ranked first in terms of sales in 2016, other Toyota cars that topped the charts in 2015 were bumped down and some disappeared from the top 10 best selling cars in Vietnam in 2016.

  • January 2017 FDI higher year-on-year

    January 2017 FDI higher year-on-year

    Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Viet Nam reached US$1.42 billion from the beginning of the year until January 20, according to data from the General Statistic Office.

  • VIR starts Year of the Rooster

    VIR starts Year of the Rooster

    The office of Vietnam Investment Review this morning resumed work for the Year of the Rooster after a one-week holiday.

Highlight

Corporate

Toyota reign showing cracks
20:49 03/02/2017 Toyota reign showing cracks

Though the Toyota Vios model still ranked first in terms of sales in 2016, other Toyota cars that topped the charts in 2015 were bumped down and some disappeared from the top 10 best selling cars in Vietnam in 2016.

Investing

January 2017 FDI higher year-on-year
08:37 03/02/2017 January 2017 FDI higher year-on-year

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Viet Nam reached US$1.42 billion from the beginning of the year until January 20, according to data from the General Statistic Office.

Tech

Apple keeps lead in slumping tablet market
09:05 03/02/2017 Apple keeps lead in slumping tablet market

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple remains the leader in a global tablet computer market which has been in an extended slump for the past two years, according to surveys released on Thursday (Feb 2).

Property

PM urges stronger development of affordable housing
09:47 03/02/2017 PM urges stronger development of affordable housing

The PM has issued Directive No. 03/CT-TTg requesting relevant ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the development of affordable housing.

Money

State-owned banks lead in employee efficiency
16:47 03/02/2017 State-owned banks lead in employee efficiency

Four big state-owned banks, namely Vietcombank, VietinBank, BIDV and Agribank, produce the highest profit per employee in the Vietnamese banking system.

Province

Bình Thuận wants floating solar power plant
08:33 03/02/2017 Bình Thuận wants floating solar power plant

The People’s Committee in southern Binh Thuan Province has given its approval in principle to the Da Nhim-Ham Thuan-Da Mi Joint Stock Company for a project on Da Mi Lake.

Travel

Vietnam, one of the cheapest destinations in 2017
15:05 03/02/2017 Vietnam, one of the cheapest destinations in 2017

A street meal and a beer in Vietnam can cost the same as a coffee from Starbucks, travel writers say.

Leisure

Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival opens in Ninh Binh
16:00 02/02/2017 Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival opens in Ninh Binh

The Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival kicked off in Gia Vien district, the northern province of Ninh Binh, on February 2 (the sixth day of the first lunar month).

Society

Vietnam aims to create 1.6 million new jobs in 2017
08:09 03/02/2017 Vietnam aims to create 1.6 million new jobs in 2017

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) aims to create more than 1.6 million new jobs for labourers, including 105,000 people sent to work abroad, said Minister Dao Ngoc Dung.

Sports

Garcia leads, Woods struggles in Dubai
09:35 03/02/2017 Garcia leads, Woods struggles in Dubai

DUBAI: Sergio Garcia led as Tiger Woods' struggles continued at the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday (Feb 2).

World News

European Parliament leaders oppose reported US ambassador pick
09:32 03/02/2017 European Parliament leaders oppose reported US ambassador pick

BRUSSELS: European Parliament leaders on Thursday (Feb 2) urged the EU to reject Ted Malloch if he is named US President Donald Trump's ambassador to Brussels, calling him hostile to the bloc.

Your Consultant

Policies for foreigners in VN since January 1, 2017
14:12 02/02/2017 Policies for foreigners in VN since January 1, 2017

A wide range of policies applied for foreigners in Viet Nam took effect since January 1, 2017.