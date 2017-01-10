Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

Vietnam Railways (VNR), the state-owned enterprise operating and maintaining Vietnam’s entire railway network, reported an 11.2 per cent decrease in revenue in 2016.
After years of continuous losses, Vietnam's largest state-owned shipping company Vinalines recorded a consolidated profit reaching the break-even point in 2016, amid the global shipping sector’s extreme difficulties.
Starting from February 15, 2017, gaming machines used in facilities currently open to foreigners in Vietnam have to meet more stringent conditions.
Siemens Healthineers, part of German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG, just introduced state-of-the art ultrasound system ACUSON NX2TM in the Vietnamese market at the first national ultrasound conference which was held at Hue Central Hospital last weekend.
More European enterprises are becoming keen on the Vietnamese food and beverage industry in anticipation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
LAS VEGAS: Professor Einstein rolls his eyes, sticks out his tongue, and can give a simple explanation of the theory of relativity. With his lifelike rubbery "skin" and bushy mustache, he can almost make you forget he's a robot.
The focus of development for HCM City’s property market shifted from the south to the east last year, experts said.
The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) continued to decrease the reference US$/VND exchange rate yesterday by 5 dong to touch VND22,154 per $1dollar.
The central province of Thua Thien-Hue aims to earn US$800 million from exports in 2017, a year-on-year increase of 11.58 per cent.
In Hue, the old capital of Vietnam, the Temple of Literature (so-called Van Mieu Hue or Van Thanh) majestically lies on the bank of Perfume River, to the west of the Citadel, just 1km from prestigious Linh Mu pagoda.
The Con Gái all-girl music band will perform their first live show, Điều Ngọt Ngào (Sweet Things), this Sunday at Hà Nội Opera House.
No one can count how many markets there are in Vietnam but many agree that they are the vivid reflection of the Vietnamese culture. Markets vary by regions. It is their uniqueness that inspires tourists, a report by The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
MADRID: Barcelona's poor start to 2017 continued as they lost further ground on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga despite a sensational last minute Lionel Messi free-kick salvaging a 1-1 draw at Villarreal on Sunday.
LONDON: London Underground staff have launched a 24-hour strike that threatens to make for a painful Monday commute in the British capital, after talks broke down in a long-running dispute over job losses.
The Government has issued Decree 175/2016/ND-CP (Decree 175) to amend and supplement some articles of Decree 86/2013/ND-CP, dated July 29, 2013 on business in prize-winning electronic games for foreigners.