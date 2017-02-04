Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

Though the Toyota Vios model still ranked first in terms of sales in 2016, other Toyota cars that topped the charts in 2015 were bumped down and some disappeared from the top 10 best selling cars in Vietnam in 2016.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Viet Nam reached US$1.42 billion from the beginning of the year until January 20, according to data from the General Statistic Office.
The office of Vietnam Investment Review this morning resumed work for the Year of the Rooster after a one-week holiday.
SAN FRANCISCO: Apple remains the leader in a global tablet computer market which has been in an extended slump for the past two years, according to surveys released on Thursday (Feb 2).
The PM has issued Directive No. 03/CT-TTg requesting relevant ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the development of affordable housing.
Four big state-owned banks, namely Vietcombank, VietinBank, BIDV and Agribank, produce the highest profit per employee in the Vietnamese banking system.
The People’s Committee in southern Binh Thuan Province has given its approval in principle to the Da Nhim-Ham Thuan-Da Mi Joint Stock Company for a project on Da Mi Lake.
A street meal and a beer in Vietnam can cost the same as a coffee from Starbucks, travel writers say.
The Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival kicked off in Gia Vien district, the northern province of Ninh Binh, on February 2 (the sixth day of the first lunar month).
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) aims to create more than 1.6 million new jobs for labourers, including 105,000 people sent to work abroad, said Minister Dao Ngoc Dung.
DUBAI: Sergio Garcia led as Tiger Woods' struggles continued at the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday (Feb 2).
BRUSSELS: European Parliament leaders on Thursday (Feb 2) urged the EU to reject Ted Malloch if he is named US President Donald Trump's ambassador to Brussels, calling him hostile to the bloc.
A wide range of policies applied for foreigners in Viet Nam took effect since January 1, 2017.