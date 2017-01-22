Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

    FDI to Viet Nam to increase, say officials

    Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow to Viet Nam is expected to increase in 2017, said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

    Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

    WASHINGTON: Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of United States on Friday (Jan 20), issuing a staunchly nationalist vow to put "America first" in his opening address to a country - and a world - watching a page of history turn.

    Vietnamese banks dream of foreign investors

    Many commercial banks want more relaxed restrictions on foreign ownership in order to raise capital, resolve bad debts, and speed up restructuring.

Highlight

Corporate

Power tariff likely to keep unchanged this year
15:43 21/01/2017 Power tariff likely to keep unchanged this year

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has not yet decided to adjust power tariffs this year and has been calculating basic prices, the ministry on Friday announced at an electricity production cost conference in Ha Noi.

Investing

Thai investor to develop solar power project in Quang Ngai
14:43 21/01/2017 Thai investor to develop solar power project in Quang Ngai

Thailand’s Triple Win Corporation plans to develop a solar power project in Duc Pho district in the central province of Quang Ngai later this year.

Tech

Free wifi at festival spots in major cities
15:01 21/01/2017 Free wifi at festival spots in major cities

HCM City, Ha Noi, Can Tho and Nha Trang will offer free wireless internet all 24 hours at flower streets and markets during Tet, according to the Saigon Posts And Telecommunications Service Joint-Stock Corporation (SPT).

Property

Bright prospects seen for hospitality sector
14:27 21/01/2017 Bright prospects seen for hospitality sector

There is plenty of optimism in the hospitality market this year underpinned by very strong international arrivals growth, according to a recent survey by a real estate consulting firm specialising in the sector.

Money

HCM City set to divest from 40 SOEs by year 2020
14:24 21/01/2017 HCM City set to divest from 40 SOEs by year 2020

HCM City will have to divest from 40 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) between 2016 and 2020, reported cafef.vn.

Province

Central city invests in infrastructure of hi-tech park
14:40 21/01/2017 Central city invests in infrastructure of hi-tech park

Da Nang has invested VND363 billion (US$16 million) to complete the second-stage infrastructure for the 1,010-hectare Hi-Tech Park in Hoa Vang District, 20km west of the city.

Travel

Tourism to peak during Tet holiday
15:47 21/01/2017 Tourism to peak during Tet holiday

In recent years, instead of welcoming in the Lunar New Year at home, many Vietnamese families have opted to go travelling to experience the Tet atmosphere in domestic and international destinations.

Leisure

Lunar New Year festival organised at ancient communal house
15:22 21/01/2017 Lunar New Year festival organised at ancient communal house

Various traditional customs of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year will be featured on January 22 at So Village’s communal house on the western outskirts of Hanoi.

Society

Danang to invest US$70 million on new public bus network
15:51 21/01/2017 Danang to invest US$70 million on new public bus network

The dynamic central city is planning to leave traffic in its rear view mirrors.

Sports

Lewandowski's late strike seals Bayern's win
15:39 21/01/2017 Lewandowski's late strike seals Bayern's win

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski's 91st-minute strike snatched victory for Bayern Munich in their 2-1 comeback win at Freiburg in sub-zero temperatures on Friday as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.

World News

Children saved in Italy avalanche hotel miracle
15:30 21/01/2017 Children saved in Italy avalanche hotel miracle

PENNE, Italy: A woman and four children were pulled alive on Friday (Jan 20) from the ruins of an Italian hotel and five other survivors were located under the snow, two days after the building was buried under an avalanche.

Your Consultant

New regulations on electronic games for foreigners
12:09 06/01/2017 New regulations on electronic games for foreigners

The Government has issued Decree 175/2016/ND-CP (Decree 175) to amend and supplement some articles of Decree 86/2013/ND-CP, dated July 29, 2013 on business in prize-winning electronic games for foreigners.