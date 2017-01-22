Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow to Viet Nam is expected to increase in 2017, said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of United States on Friday (Jan 20), issuing a staunchly nationalist vow to put "America first" in his opening address to a country - and a world - watching a page of history turn.
Many commercial banks want more relaxed restrictions on foreign ownership in order to raise capital, resolve bad debts, and speed up restructuring.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has not yet decided to adjust power tariffs this year and has been calculating basic prices, the ministry on Friday announced at an electricity production cost conference in Ha Noi.
Thailand’s Triple Win Corporation plans to develop a solar power project in Duc Pho district in the central province of Quang Ngai later this year.
HCM City, Ha Noi, Can Tho and Nha Trang will offer free wireless internet all 24 hours at flower streets and markets during Tet, according to the Saigon Posts And Telecommunications Service Joint-Stock Corporation (SPT).
There is plenty of optimism in the hospitality market this year underpinned by very strong international arrivals growth, according to a recent survey by a real estate consulting firm specialising in the sector.
HCM City will have to divest from 40 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) between 2016 and 2020, reported cafef.vn.
Da Nang has invested VND363 billion (US$16 million) to complete the second-stage infrastructure for the 1,010-hectare Hi-Tech Park in Hoa Vang District, 20km west of the city.
In recent years, instead of welcoming in the Lunar New Year at home, many Vietnamese families have opted to go travelling to experience the Tet atmosphere in domestic and international destinations.
Various traditional customs of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year will be featured on January 22 at So Village’s communal house on the western outskirts of Hanoi.
The dynamic central city is planning to leave traffic in its rear view mirrors.
BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski's 91st-minute strike snatched victory for Bayern Munich in their 2-1 comeback win at Freiburg in sub-zero temperatures on Friday as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.
PENNE, Italy: A woman and four children were pulled alive on Friday (Jan 20) from the ruins of an Italian hotel and five other survivors were located under the snow, two days after the building was buried under an avalanche.
The Government has issued Decree 175/2016/ND-CP (Decree 175) to amend and supplement some articles of Decree 86/2013/ND-CP, dated July 29, 2013 on business in prize-winning electronic games for foreigners.