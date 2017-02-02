Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

  • Players continue to come and go in Vietnam’s ecommerce

    Players continue to come and go in Vietnam’s ecommerce

    As soon as Deca.vn and Lingo.vn closed, Shopee.vn and aeoneshop.com were launched. There is no lack of vibrancy in Vietnam's e-commerce arena.

  • It takes a village to preserve identity

    It takes a village to preserve identity

    The globalisation whirlwind has been blowing through the modern world and affecting people’s lives in a variety of ways. Vietnamese villages with their own localised cultures are showing excellent resistance to this trend, yet have demonstrated the ability to be creatively acquisitive. Associate Professor in social sciences and humanities at the Hanoi National University Dr. Nguyen Tuan Anh delves into the issue.

  • During Tet, expatriates get into the holiday spirit too

    During Tet, expatriates get into the holiday spirit too

    The years of every store closing during Tet are long past, with a brave few expatriates keeping their doors open for the community in aid of a prosperous Tet holiday.

Highlight

Corporate

Players continue to come and go in Vietnam’s ecommerce
13:41 01/02/2017 Players continue to come and go in Vietnam’s ecommerce

As soon as Deca.vn and Lingo.vn closed, Shopee.vn and aeoneshop.com were launched. There is no lack of vibrancy in Vietnam's e-commerce arena.

Investing

Dai Nam racecourse opens without gambling
13:50 01/02/2017 Dai Nam racecourse opens without gambling

On January 29, the Dai Nam racecourse started operation at the Dai Nam tourism zone in Hiep An commune, Thu Dau Mot city in Binh Duong province.

Tech

Smartphone market: Vietnamese brands thrive among foreign giants
11:44 30/01/2017 Smartphone market: Vietnamese brands thrive among foreign giants

Vietnamese smartphone brands have been struggling to cement their positions in the market dominated by strong foreign brands with both high-end and mid-range products.

Property

Real estate firms breaking the mould
08:00 30/01/2017 Real estate firms breaking the mould

2016 was a successful year for the real estate market. However, with the fast growth of the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, real estate developers are being forced to diversify products and apply more advanced technologies to anticipate the market of 2017. Bich Ngoc reports.

Money

20 years as bedrock of bourse
14:00 30/01/2017 20 years as bedrock of bourse

As one of the first developers of the Vietnamese stock market 20 years ago, State Securities Commission chairman Vu Bang has seen plenty of ups and downs in the market. He talked about his experiences with VIR’s Huu Hoe as the 2017 lunar New Year approaches.

Province

Central province adds more industry and service complex
12:07 30/01/2017 Central province adds more industry and service complex

Quang Nam province has approved the Ha Lam-Cho Duoc Industry-Trade-Service Complex on 83.5ha in Thang Binh district.

Travel

Bai Tu Long Bay – Another heaven in Quang Ninh province
11:05 30/01/2017 Bai Tu Long Bay – Another heaven in Quang Ninh province

Bai Tu Long Bay in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh is described as a secret heaven as it is less known than its sister Ha Long Bay, which is compared a glamorous beauty queen surrounded by flowers.

Leisure

During Tet, expatriates get into the holiday spirit too
08:00 31/01/2017 During Tet, expatriates get into the holiday spirit too

The years of every store closing during Tet are long past, with a brave few expatriates keeping their doors open for the community in aid of a prosperous Tet holiday.

Society

It takes a village to preserve identity
08:00 31/01/2017 It takes a village to preserve identity

The globalisation whirlwind has been blowing through the modern world and affecting people’s lives in a variety of ways. Vietnamese villages with their own localised cultures are showing excellent resistance to this trend, yet have demonstrated the ability to be creatively acquisitive. Associate Professor in social sciences and humanities at the Hanoi National University Dr. Nguyen Tuan Anh delves into the issue.

Sports

Federer wins Nadal thriller to clinch 18th Grand Slam
10:18 30/01/2017 Federer wins Nadal thriller to clinch 18th Grand Slam

MELBOURNE: Roger Federer defied age and his Grand Slam nemesis Rafael Nadal to win a record 18th Grand Slam title in a thrilling, five-set final at the Australian Open on Sunday (Jan 29).

World News

Merkel slams Trump travel ban, cites Geneva convention
09:54 30/01/2017 Merkel slams Trump travel ban, cites Geneva convention

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday (Jan 29) slammed the restrictions on immigration imposed by US President Donald Trump, saying it was "not justified" to target people based on their background or religion.

Your Consultant

Penal Code gets reboot in new year
14:00 28/01/2017 Penal Code gets reboot in new year

To keep up with the times, even the bedrocks of society must adapt to stay relevant – which is why the newly updated Penal Code should give hope to new-generation businesses. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer managing partner Tony Foster, and associate Nguyen Viet, explain what the business community has to look forward to in the new law.