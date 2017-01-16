Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

Amway has been found not following a number of required procedures in order to carry out multi-level marketing (MLM) activities in Vietnam.
The process of equitising State-owned enterprises (SOEs), which has been slower than expected, is likely to get a boost after Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently instructed Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung to take charge of the task and achieve a breakthrough.
Vietnam and China have pledged to further solidify their comprehensive co-operation, with major new development orientations discussed.
There will be five events within the framework of APEC 2017 to connect companies to find trade and investment opportunities, as announced by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a press conference on January 12.
Internet connectivity in Viet Nam will remain slow for the next two weeks.
Regardless of global uncertainties, domestic policy changes and market fluctuations, Vietnam’s real estate market will continue growing in 2017 thanks to a plethora of driving factors, according to Associate Professor Tran Kim Chung, deputy director of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).
The dong has strengthened against the US dollar unexpectedly in the first two weeks of trading in 2017.
HCM City’s first permanent flower trading centre will open at the Binh Dien wholesale market in District 8 this year, according to the municipal People’s Committee.
Fish noodle soup, goby fish hot pot and noodles and fried tofu are attractive dishes that make Hoang Cau Street in Hanoi always crowded with customers.
The Ibaraki Day, Lantern, West Town and Hapu Village Festivals are just a few of the plethora of new year celebrations Hanoians can partake in over the TET holidays to ring in the New Lunar Year.
HCM City - The Aviation Airport Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) has started collecting feedback from the local community in HCM City regarding the architectural plan of Long Thành International Airport’s passenger terminal from January 12 to 23, 2017.
MANCHESTER: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented Liverpool from recapturing second place in the Premier League table in a 1-1 draw on Sunday (Jan 15).
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel made a "catastrophic mistake" in letting migrants flood into Germany, US President-elect Donald Trump said in a newspaper interview on Sunday (Jan 15).
The Government has issued Decree 175/2016/ND-CP (Decree 175) to amend and supplement some articles of Decree 86/2013/ND-CP, dated July 29, 2013 on business in prize-winning electronic games for foreigners.