Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

At a conference in Hanoi on January 22, a number of experts in geology and natural resources and environment said there is no reason the local authorities should not greenlight restarting the Thach Khe iron mine project.
Cold storage is classified as climate control logistics which refers to a system controlling the temperate and humidity with the purpose of increasing the storing period for particular categories of goods.
Channeling investment sources from across society into national economic development has dominated the agenda of various economic forums since Vietnam began its economic renovations.
SAN FRANCISCO: A federal appeals court on Tuesday (Jan 24) reaffirmed Microsoft's legal right to refuse a US government order to hand over data stored overseas in a case with important privacy implications.
Repair work on the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) and Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) submarine fiber optic cable lines has been basically completed, said a representative from the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Despite an expected oversupply in 2017, high-end and luxury apartment development in Ho Chi Minh City is still on the rise.
LONDON: Most European stock markets edged out gains on Tuesday (Jan 24) as traders brushed aside a Brexit court ruling seen as making little difference to Britain's timetable for leaving the EU.
Kon Tum People’s Committee has approved in principle the development of a factory producing beverages extracted from sim fruit (rose myrtle) in the province’s Kon Plong District.
Between January 30 and February 12, namely January 3 to January 16 of the lunar New Year, the Fansipan Legend will hold the “khen-hoa” festival and northwestern culture showcase in Sapa, Lao Cai.
The three main regions of Viet Nam are characterized by different climate and soil conditions that result in different traditions and customs, and some of these have to do with which traditional dishes are favoured and how they are prepared when Tet, the Lunar New Year, is celebrated.
Ho Chi Minh City People’s High Court on January 24 upheld the lower court’s 30-year imprisonment sentence given to former Chairman of the Vietnam Construction Bank (VNCB) Board of Directors Pham Cong Danh.
PARIS: Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria propelled holders Paris Saint-Germain into a fourth straight French League Cup final with both scoring twice in a 4-1 victory at Bordeaux on Tuesday (Jan 24).
WASHINGTON: Crashing oil prices in recent years have helped send crude-producing US states into recession, and they are unlikely to recover significantly even if prices recover, Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday (Jan 24).
At the end of the 1990s, franchise was still a strange concept to most people in Viet Nam.