Vietnam Investment Review - VIR

    PARIS – Millions of people around the world shrugged off terror jitters to ring in 2017 in style, as Sydney kicked off the party with a spectacular fireworks display that lit up its iconic harbour.

    Viet Nam ranks among the world’s fastest-growing economies as its exports remained resilient to a global trade slowdown that’s hurting Singapore and China, Bloomberg Business news reported.

    Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) capital in 2016 was estimated at US$15.8 billion as of December 26, a record high and up 9 per cent on a yearly basis, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Canadian gold mining company suspends Vietnam operation due to lack of fund
Canadian gold mining company suspends Vietnam operation due to lack of fund

Canada’s Besra Gold Inc has suspended operations at the Phuoc Son gold mine in the central province of Quang Nam because it had run out of money.

FDI in City industrial zones halved
FDI in City industrial zones halved

Industrial zones in HCM City hope to attract investments worth US$500 million next year, according to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority.

Paving Vietnam’s way for digitisation
Paving Vietnam's way for digitisation

2016 is an important milestone for Vietnam as we see the building blocks of the digital economy being laid down and catch a glimpse of the tremendous opportunities that technology can bring to our nation.

Deserted buildings and cramped lodgings: Hà Nội’s housing paradox
Deserted buildings and cramped lodgings: Hà Nội's housing paradox

A number of resettlement apartment blocks have been standing deserted in the capital city for many years now.

Quy Nhon Port to list shares on HoSE
Quy Nhon Port to list shares on HoSE

Quy Nhon Port JSC has filed for the listing of 40.4 million shares on the stock market, the HCM Stock Exchange (HoSE) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hoang Sa, Truong Sa exhibition opens in Long An
Hoang Sa, Truong Sa exhibition opens in Long An

An exhibition on Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos opened in Can Duoc district, the Mekong Delta province of Long An on December 27.  

Leisure tea time in an antiquity space
Leisure tea time in an antiquity space

Those who love drinking tea and admiring antique items should head to Villa Royale Downtown, an old house at 25 Ho Tung Mau Street in HCMC’s District 1.

Disney wins 'Cars' copyright suit in China
Disney wins 'Cars' copyright suit in China

SHANGHAI: Disney has won a copyright dispute over a Chinese knock-off of its animated movie Cars, a China court said Friday, a rare victory for a foreign firm in a country famous for counterfeits.

Bus operators protest route changes
Bus operators protest route changes

Trans-provincial coach operators yesterday refused to take on passengers at Mỹ Đình coach station in protest against the route changes by the Hà Nội Department of Transport.

HCM City Marathon to make comeback next month
HCM City Marathon to make comeback next month

The HCMC Peace and Development Foundation (HPDF) and Pulse Active, a professional organizer of sport events based in HCMC, will host the HCMC Run – The City Marathon 2017 with an aim to promote healthy lifestyle among people and to show support to people with disabilities (PWD) and Agent Orange Survivors (AOS) on January 14-15 in District 7, HCMC.

Experts warn of pollution’s impact on GDP growth
Experts warn of pollution's impact on GDP growth

Natural disasters and environmental pollution can reduce GDP by 0.6 per cent per year from 2016-20, according to the National Centre for Socio-economic Information and Forecast (NCIF) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.